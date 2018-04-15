April 15, 2018
Afghanistan Education: Turkey invests in Afghan education system
The Turkish government is contributing five million dollars to develop Afghanistan's education system. Turkish officials say their emphasis is on educating girls, who have traditionally missed-out in the war-torn country. The UN says the female literacy rate in Afghanistan stands at a mere 17-percent. Hasan Abdullah reports from northern Afghanistan.
