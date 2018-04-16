WORLD
1 MIN READ
China Belt and Road: Infrastructure project to boost economy
It's a massive new trade route - that promises to transform the economy. China's Belt and Road Initiative is so big - it could have an impact on around one-third of global gross domestic product. The province of Henan hopes it will get the economy buzzing there, too. It's traditionally been one of China's poorest regions, but as William Denselow reports, its location in the center of the country has given it a key role in the multi-billion dollar initiative. But not everyone in the province is convinced.
China Belt and Road: Infrastructure project to boost economy
April 16, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us