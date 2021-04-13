POLITICS
2 MIN READ
F1 Esports announces Women's Wildcard to counter 'systemic biases'
Formula One Esports teams have yet to sign a woman racer, although some female gamers have competed by invitation in individual virtual grands prix held during the Covid-19 pandemic.
F1 Esports announces Women's Wildcard to counter 'systemic biases'
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - March 28, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads at the start of the race / Reuters
April 13, 2021

Formula One has announced a 'Women's Wildcard' to help female gamers break into its Esports series world championship after four years of all-male teams.

It said in a statement on Monday that one woman would be given a wildcard to the Pro Exhibition, an event used by the 10 F1 teams to add to their esports rosters for the Pro Series held later in the year.

There is no guarantee, however, that a woman will be selected by a team.

The winner of the wildcard will be whoever sets the fastest lap in an all-female qualifying competition from May 3-9 on Codemasters' F1 2020 game.

Formula One esports teams have yet to sign a woman racer, although some female gamers have competed by invitation in individual virtual grands prix held during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Four seasons into #F1Esports & we've never had a female qualifier. This isn't due to lack of ability but systemic biases that drive a lack of participation," said Formula One's esports head Julian Tan on Twitter.

"This is for our future female sim racers picking up the gaming wheel because they saw someone like them making it."

In the real world, Formula One has not had a female driver start a grand prix since 1976.

The sport has a 'We Race As One' initiative aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us