British rider wins Tour of Turkey second stage
Mark Cavendish finishes 212.6 kilometres ride from Beysehir, the longest leg of the race, in five hours, 10 minutes and 30 seconds.
British cyclist Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-Quick-Step team finishes in first place after competing in Beysehir-Alanya stage of the third day of the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey in Antalya, Turkey on April 13, 2021. / AA
April 13, 2021

British sprinter Mark Cavendish has won a second straight stage on the Tour of Turkey when he took the sprint in Alanya.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider also tightened his grip on the overall lead with the bonus seconds for winning the stage.

The previous day, the 35-year-old rider won for the first time since 2018 when he took the second stage sprint.

He had to wait barely 24 hours for his next victory.

Cavendish and one of his old sprint rivals, 38-year-old German Andre Greipel of Israel Start Up Nation, opened the sprint, shoulder to shoulder.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix and Pole Stanislaw Aniolkowski of Bingoal-Pauwels overtook Greipel but could not catch Cavendish.

Cavendish finished the 212.6 km ride from Beysehir, the longest of the race, in five hours 10 minutes and 30 seconds.

Philipsen was second in the same time and is eight seconds behind the Manxman in the overall standings.

Wednesday's relatively flat stage four will take the riders from Alanya to Kemer (184.4 kilometres).

SOURCE:AFP
