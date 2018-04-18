April 18, 2018
America’s oldest fast-food chain introduces plant-based burger | Money Talks
Dedicated customers of US burger chain White Castle, will notice a surprise addition to its menu. The famous hamburger outlet has joined forces with Impossible Burger and added a meat-free alternative to its list of traditional patties. Sales of meat-free products were up 6% in 2017, showing that the vegetarian trend is not going away anytime soon.
