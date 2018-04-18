April 18, 2018
West African food breaking through in the UK | Money Talks
London is known for a diversity of restaurants and cuisines, but a number of chefs and food experts say that this is the year that West African food is breaking through. Britain has had Nigerian and Ghanaian communities for decades, but trend analysts 'The Food People' say they have noticed a surge in popularity for those particular cuisines. Dan Ashby has more.
