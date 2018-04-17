April 17, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
China opens market access to foreign investment | Money Talks
China is speeding up reforms to open up its economy. Speaking at an annual economic forum, President Xi Jinping announced tariff cuts - and officials have outlined measures on how to boost foreign investment. Arabella Munro has the details. Patrick Fok has more on this from Hong Kong and Jasper Lawler, Senior Market Analyst at London Capital Group, joins us from London.
