April 18, 2018
Air France to meet unions over pay dispute | Money Talks
Unions have agreed to meet with Air France management on Thursday to discuss their wage demands after several days of strikes. Pilots, cabin crew and ground staff have walked off the job after more than seven years of salary freezes. But, despite the travel disruptions TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas has made it to the studio in Paris and gives us more insight into the situation.
