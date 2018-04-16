April 16, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Trump Presidency: Ex-FBI Director Comey says Trump 'morally unfit' to lead
Former FBI director James Comey has dismissed President Trump as "morally unfit for office". Comey was speaking to an American news channel ahead of the publication of his book, which is being promoted as containing 'explosive' details about the run-up to Comey's firing by Trump last year. Arabella Munro reports.
