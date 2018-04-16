April 16, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Uganda's Boat Industry: Palm oil project troubles farmers, boat markers
The production of palm oil in and around Africa's Lake Victoria is big business, but it's having an impact on traditional industries. And as Leon Senyange reports from Uganda, boat-builders and fishermen are struggling to stay afloat, as native forests are turned into plantations along the shores of the continent's largest lake.
Uganda's Boat Industry: Palm oil project troubles farmers, boat markers
Explore