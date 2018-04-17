Middle East tensions push oil prices higher | Money Talks

OPEC says its crude oil production fell last month, but the world's total oil supply continues to rise on the back of growing US shale output. While oil prices could come under pressure from the surge in US shale, investors are keeping a close eye on tensions in the Middle East, as Liz Maddock explains. Nitesh Shah, a commodities strategist at ETF Securities in London, and Stephen Schork, editor of The Schork Report, in Villanova, Pennsylvania give us more insight.