NewsFeed: Syria Strikes: How did all parties involved use social media?

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On April 16, 2018: - Syria Strikes: How did all parties involved use social media? - #BEYCHELLA: Coachella was honoured by Beyonce’s presence - Two black men arrested in Starbucks for waiting for a friend