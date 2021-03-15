Monday, March 15, 2021

Germany, France, Italy suspend use of AstraZeneca

Italy’s medicines regulator announced the precautionary, temporary ban on using AstraZeneca's vaccine amid new reports of people developing dangerous blood clots after taking the shot.

Italy’s Aifa said the decision “was taken in line with similar measures adopted by other European countries.”

Autopsies have been ordered for that death, as well as to a handful of other deaths last week of others in Italy who had received the vaccine.

France and Germany also suspended the vaccine's use on Monday. AstraZeneca and global health authorities insist the shot is safe.

Spain to halt AstraZeneca vaccine for 15 days

Spain will stop using AstraZeneca's vaccine for at least 15 days, Cadena Ser radio reported, citing unnamed sources.

Health Minister Carolina Darias was due to provide an update later on Monday, as a growing list of countries stop administering the shot amid concerns of severe adverse effects.

The Health Ministry declined to comment.

Jordan reports highest daily tally of cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed.

The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday in the Arab country of 10 million people. In total, Jordan has recorded 401,319 cases since March last year along with 5,428 deaths including 82 over the past 24 hours.

China eases visa rules for recipients of its vaccines

China said it will simplify visa applications for foreign nationals who have been inoculated with Chinese-made vaccines, its latest small step towards normalising international travel.

Vaccinated passengers traveling to China by air will still need to show negative tests as under current rules, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, according to an official transcript of a daily briefing.

Travelers "should abide by China's relevant regulations on quarantine and observation after entering China," Zhao said, adding that China was willing to carry out mutual recognition of vaccination with other nations.

Dutch report ten possible AstraZeneca clot cases

Ten cases of blot clots potentially linked to AstraZeneca's vaccine have been reported in the Netherlands, the Dutch drugs watchdog said after the government halted use of the jab.

The Dutch health ministry said late on Sunday that it had suspended the rollout of the vaccine for two weeks while similar cases were reported in Denmark, Norway and other countries.

Portugal begins gradual easing of lockdown

Portugal began easing some of the lockdown restrictions in place since mid-January, reopening nurseries and primary schools, hair salons and bookshops, but insisted on the need to move cautiously in order to avoid a new spike in infections.

"Today, we are beginning the first phase of lifting the lockdown, but it must be very cautious and gradual," Prime Minister Antonio Costa tweeted.

German doctors urge new shutdown

Intensive care doctors in Germany warned that the country would need to make an "immediate return" to partial lockdown if it is to avoid stumbling into a dangerous third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"From the data we currently have and with the spread of the British mutation, we would argue strongly to return immediately into a lockdown to avoid a strong third wave," Christian Karagiannidis, director of Germany's intensive care register, told broadcaster RBB.

Britain reports 5,089 new cases

Britain reported 5,089 new cases, government statistics showed, with a further 64 new deaths within 28 days of positive coronavirus test.

In total, 24,453,221 people have received the first dose of a vaccine, the figures showed.

Health worker in Norway dies after AstraZeneca jab

A health worker in Norway has died of a brain haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, though no direct link to the jab has been established, health authorities said.

This is the second such fatality within a few days in the Nordic country, which had suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution last Thursday.

On Saturday, Norway's health authorities said three health care employees had been hospitalised with blood clots, bleeding and abnormally low levels of platelets in the blood.

Italy reports 354 deaths, 15,267 new cases

Italy reported 354 coronavirus-related deaths against 264 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 15,267 from 21,315 the day before.

Some 179,015 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 273,966, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 102,499 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

France reports 4,219 people in intensive care

French health authorities reported that the number of people in intensive care units had risen by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November.

The health ministry's Geodes website also reported a provisional 333 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared to 140 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 261.

Turkey logs 15,503 new cases

Turkey has recorded 15,503 new cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest daily rise this year, data from the health ministry showed.

A total of 2,894,893 cases have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Monday's data showed 63 people had died in the space of 24 hours, raising the cumulative death toll to 29,552.

Papua New Guinea facing Covid crisis

Half of the tests from the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) processed by Australia have been positive, the leader of Queensland state said, prompting calls for faster vaccine delivery.

PNG's Western Province lies within a few kilometres of Australia's northern border, and Queensland laboratories are assisting to investigate the worsening outbreak.

Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Papua New Guinea was "on the doorstep" and she held real concern about the rising infection rate there.

"Out of the 500 tests that our health authorities have done for PNG, 250 have come back positive," Palaszczuk told reporters.

Ninety new cases were recorded in Papua New Guinea on Saturday by its government, and a World Health Organisation weekly update was due to be released later on Monday.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape is also expected to make a statement on the worsening epidemic.

World awaits Covid origins report

The much-anticipated report from the international mission to Wuhan to investigate Covid-19's origins is set to be published this week, following intense US and Chinese pressure over its contents.

The pandemic has engulfed the planet, killing more than 2.6 million people and shredding the global economy since the first cases emerged in the Chinese city in December 2019.

In the 15 months since then, science has miraculously developed multiple vaccines to fight the disease, but the mystery at the very heart of the pandemic remains unsolved.

It was only in January 2021 that a team of international experts assembled by the World Health Organization finally visited Wuhan to start a month-long investigation on the ground.

The WHO mission was aimed at finding clues as to how the virus originally jumped from animals into humans.

Now, another month on after leaving Wuhan, the team and its Chinese counterparts are set to issue their findings -- which should help to identify the most likely pathways, while relegating other less probable hypotheses.

Mexico’s president knocks US over vaccines

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has voiced his disappointment at the US government saying the neighbouring country has not helped Mexico with vaccines.

Lopez Obrador thanked India and Russia, which have each sent small amounts of vaccines, and China, whose firms have promised millions of doses.

Lopez Obrador said, "I hope that soon I will be able to say thanks to the US government, because I am sure they are going to help too, it is just that that haven’t done so so far."

Mexico has seen almost 195,000 deaths, and almost 2.2 million cases. The country has approved 6 vaccines, and has so administered about 4.34 million shots.

The White House has rebuffed requests from US allies, including Mexico, Canada and the European Union, for vaccine doses produced in the United States, where months of production runs have produced vaccine solely for use in the country.

The US is scheduled to have enough approved vaccine delivered by mid-May to cover every American adult.

Italy under virus curbs again

Coronavirus restrictions were reimposed across much of Italy, while Ireland and the Netherlands became the latest countries to suspend AstraZeneca's shots over blood clot fears despite the firm and the WHO insisting there is no risk.

More than 350 million vaccine doses have been administered globally so far, and the AstraZeneca shot, among the cheapest available, is crucial to roll-outs in poorer parts of the world.

Despite immunisation programmes gathering pace, surges in infections remain a threat and Italian authorities reimposed restrictions on three-quarters of the country until April 6 to suppress an outbreak fuelled by the variant first detected in Britain.

China industrial output, retail sales surge in pandemic rebound

China's industrial output and retail sales surged in the first two months of the year, official data has shown, underscoring the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Industrial production spiked a forecast-busting 35.1 percent on-year, the biggest bounce in decades, while retail sales also beat expectations with 33.8 percent growth.

But the National Bureau of Statistics said the latest surge was in part due to distortions from last year's "low base in the same period".

Both indicators plunged in the early months of 2020 after Covid-19 surfaced in central China and spread rapidly around the country.

However, the world's second-largest economy became the first to bounce back globally after imposing strict lockdowns and virus control measures, clocking a full-year economic growth of 2.3 percent.

China reports five new mainland Covid-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

Mainland China reported five new cases on March 14, down from 10 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to nine from 10 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,049, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Netherlands will suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine until at least March 29 as a precaution, said the Dutch government.

The move, which follows a similar decision by Ireland earlier in the day, is based on reports from Denmark and Norway of possible serious side effects, the government said.

Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots, and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.

US urges Paraguay to work with Taiwan amid pandemic protests

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Paraguay to work with its diplomatic ally Taiwan to overcome the pandemic, after protests in the South American country over the government's handling of the health crisis.

Thousands of Paraguayans have protested in the capital Asunción over the lack of medicine and intensive care beds amid a spike in cases and calls to impeach President Mario Abdo.

The US State Department said Blinken spoke with Abdo, outlining US efforts to help tackle the pandemic, and underscored the importance of free expression, peaceful demonstration, and the rule of law.

Brazil registers 1,127 new virus deaths

Brazil has reported 1,127 virus deaths in the past 24 hours and 43,812 new cases, said the Health Ministry, ending the most lethal week since the pandemic began a year ago.

The South American country has now registered 11,483,370 cases in all, while the official death toll has risen to 278,229, according to ministry data, in the world's second-worst outbreak after that of the United States.

Mexico reports 2,415 new cases, 220 additional deaths

Mexico has registered 2,415 new confirmed virus cases and 220 additional fatalities, bringing the totals in the country to 2,166,290 cases and 194,710 deaths, said Health Ministry.

The government says the actual number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Pakistan's largest province imposes partial lockdown

Amid a third wave of the virus that is gripping Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, and the northern part of the country, Pakistani health, and administrative authorities have imposed a partial lockdown in affected areas.

Punjab authorities fined scores of marriage halls and restaurants for violating restrictions imposed again to fight the virus.

Officials in the capital, Islamabad, warned citizens that they must wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public.

Pakistan has reported 605,200 cases, including 13,508 deaths.

Protests erupt in Jordan after hospital deaths scandal

Protests erupted across many of Jordan's cities and provincial towns against the government's coronavirus restrictions, a day after oxygen ran out at a state hospital leading to the deaths of at least six Covid-19 patients.

Hundreds of people spilled into the streets in defiance of a night curfew in the northern city of Irbid and several other provincial cities including a neighbourhood in the capital and the city of Salt. Protesters also gathered further south in Karak city and the port city of Aqaba.

Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh fired the health minister and said he bore full responsibility for the initial deaths of six coronavirus patients that exposed gross negligence in the state health system when medical staff failed to act after oxygen ran out for two hours.

King Abdullah visited the hospital in Salt, a city west of the Jordanian capital of Amman, in a move officials said was intended to defuse tensions.

Dutch health authorities to cancel 43,000 vaccination appointments

Dutch health authorities will be forced to cancel 43,000 vaccination appointments due to the government's decision to halt use of the Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine for at least two weeks, news agency ANP reported.