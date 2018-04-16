Cuba After the Castros: Economy relies heavily on tourism industry

When Raul Castro and Barack Obama re-established diplomatic relations between Cuba and the United States it paved the way for a tourism boom. Nearly five million people a year visit the Carribbean island, helping boost many new businesses. But Hurricane Irma and a frostier relationship with the Trump White House have now put the industry under strain. Ediz Tiyansan reports from Havana.