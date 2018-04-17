WORLD
Palestine Prisoner's Day: Palestinian women haunted by abuse in jail
More than six and half thousand Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons for resisting the occupation in the West Bank and east Jeruslaem. The al-Issawi family in Jerusalem is affected more than many. Shereen al-Issawi is a lawyer who spent almost four years in prison for providing funds to Palestinians fighting legal cases. Israel describes these activities as helping terrorism. And two other members of the family are still in prison, as Iolo ap Dafydd reports from occupied east Jerusalem.
