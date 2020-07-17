POLITICS
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tournament next month
It’ll be the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion’s first action since playing for the US in the Fed Cup in February, before all sanctioned tennis was shut down the next month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Serena Williams of the US in action during the match against China's Qiang Wang, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2020. / Reuters
July 17, 2020

Serena Williams will make her return to the WTA tour at a new hardcourt tournament in Kentucky in August.

The Top Seed Open said 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams and 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens will be in the field when play begins on August 10, organisers said on Thursday.

Williams hasn't played since representing the United States in the Fed Cup in February, before the WTA tour along with most of global sport shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the WTA tour and the men's ATP tour are scheduled to resume in August.

Williams has already said she plans to enter the next scheduled Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, which is slated to begin in New York on August 31.

The Kentucky tournament was one of two new events confirmed by WTA chief executive Steve Simon last week as additions to the tour's revamped calendar.

WTA action is scheduled to resume with the Palermo Open in Italy starting on August 3.

SOURCE:AFP
