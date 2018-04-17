Can air-strikes stop the Assad regime?

US-led airstrikes on the Syrian regime were quickly condemned by allies of Bashar al Assad. Did the strikes have the desired impact, or will they only further escalate this brutal war? Guests: Yahya al Aridi Spokesman, Syrian Negotiations Commission. Lawrence Korb Former US assistant secretary of defence Kevork Almassian Founder of Syriana Analysis Alexander Nekrassov Political commentator