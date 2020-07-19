WORLD
2 MIN READ
Civilian casualties after explosion in Syria's Azaz
At least five civilians were killed after an explosives-laden vehicle blew up in the town of Azaz. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
At least four civilians were killed in a car bomb attack in Syrian city of Azaz on July 19, 2020. / AA
July 19, 2020

At least five civilians were killed and over 80 others injured on Sunday in a bomb attack in northwestern Syria.

The explosives-laden vehicle blew up in the town of Azaz , according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The YPG/PKK terrorists carry out such attacks but do not claim responsibility as they end up harming civilians, the source added.

Injured civilians, who were in critical condition, were brought to Turkey, the source added.

Attack in Afrin

Earlier Sunday, 13 people, including children, were injured in a terror attack in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

The YPG/PKK terror organization, which continues to attack from Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets Jarablus, Azaz and Afrin.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
