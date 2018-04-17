CULTURE
1 MIN READ
The Ottoman Film Society | Showcase
A community of archivists, historians and other specialists in Turkey are try to bring the beauty of the past to contemporary eyes. The Ottoman Film Society has embarked on a project to unearth and restore audio-visual heritage from the former Ottoman territories. Through an array of films, photographs and documents, the project aims to present the past through an artistic lens. Jay Weissberg joins us in studio for more on the project. Weissberg is a film critic and the co-founder of the Ottoman Film Project.
The Ottoman Film Society | Showcase
April 17, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us