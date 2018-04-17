WORLD
The art of war, The Man Booker shortlist & World Art day | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase: The Man Booker International Prize shortlist: 1:04 Chair of Judges, Man Booker International, Lisa Appignanesi and Elif Bereketli: 2:42 The art of war: 9:28 The Ottoman Film Society: 11:58 Co-founder, Ottoman Film Project, Jay Weissberg 12:44: World Art Day 2018: 17:26 Author 'Living with Leonardo', Martin Kemp: 18:05 The Bureau of Unspecified Services: 21:21
April 17, 2018
