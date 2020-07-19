CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema
As part of Paris Plages, the yearly transformation of sections of the Seine into man-made beaches, moviegoers were able to board 38 electric boats for a free showing of the 2018 French comedy "Le Grand Bain".
Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema
People watch the film "Le Grand Bain" seat on beach chairs and from boats at the Cinema on the water, in Paris following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, July 18, 2020. / Reuters
July 19, 2020

While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost as lockdowns gradually come to an end amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine.

As part of Paris Plages, the yearly transformation of sections of the Seine into man-made beaches, moviegoers on Saturday were able to board 38 electric boats for a free showing of the 2018 French comedy "Le Grand Bain".

"I really enjoy open-air cinema. It marks the beginning of the summer, and even if we already are in mid-July, for me it marks the beginning of the Parisian summer adventures," said 25-year-old Eloise Blomme.

"I really enjoy the idea of the boats - associating the Seine with a movie on water, I didn't want to miss this."

Each boat can seat up to six people who know each other. Organisers hope to hold similar showings during the six-week Paris Plages festivities. Others watch from deck chairs as the screen floats over the Seine.

Cinemas have reopened in France, but occupancy levels remain very low. While the virus has been under control with fatalities and the number of people in intensive care falling, daily cases have increased ahead of the summer holiday season.

READ MORE: Paris throws off mask to party like Covid-19 never was

The disease has killed more than 30,000 people in France.

The artificial beaches on the banks of the Seine in central Paris and the Bassin de la Villette, a man-made lake in the northeast of the city, have been a roaring success since they were launched by Paris Mayor Bertrand Delanoe in 2002.

As well as sand and views of central Paris’ architecture, Paris Plage offers sporting opportunities such as fencing, giant table-football, and open-air gyms looking out over the Seine, although this year the tighter health restrictions have limited some of the activities.

READ MORE:Latest global Covid-19 updates 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us