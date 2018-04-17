India Rape Outrage: Days of protests over rape and murder of 8-year-old girl

Opposition leaders in India have declared a so-called 'black day' across the country. They've organised strikes to protest the rise in crimes against women since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. The gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in India-Administered Kashmir has caused public outrage across India. Protesters are calling on the government to do more to tackle rape and protect women.