TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey seeks 'immediate' end to Haftar support in Libya
Following meeting with top Maltese and Libyan officials, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says all three countries are on same page on most issues.
Turkey seeks 'immediate' end to Haftar support in Libya
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar (C) holds joint press conference with Libyan Interior Minister Fethi Basaga (L) and Maltese Interior Minister Byron Camilleri (R) in Ankara, Turkey on July 20, 2020. / AA
July 20, 2020

Turkey has called for an "immediate" end to the support for warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya after trilateral talks held in Ankara between Libyan, Maltese and Turkish officials.

"It is essential that all kind of help and support given to putschist Haftar, which prohibits ensuring Libya's peace, tranquillity, security and territorial integrity, ends immediately," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

His comments came after a meeting with the interior ministers of Libya and Malta at the Defence Ministry in the Turkish capital.

Haftar's backers should "stop supporting an unrealistic and wrong project," Libya's Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga said.

"The international community should prioritise the preservation of a united Libya," Malta's Interior Minister Byron Camilleri said.

READ MORE:Libyan army heads for front to liberate Sirte from Haftar's militias

Turkey's support to UN-backed govt 

Turkey earlier this year stepped up its support for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (or GNA) after Haftar launched an offensive in April 2019 to seize the capital.

After the GNA signed security and maritime agreements with Turkey last year, Ankara's military support including drones helped it reimpose control over Libya's northwest.

Haftar is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Russia.

READ MORE:Russian intervention in Libya should worry the US

Civil war

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by Haftar’s militias.

The UN recognises the Libyan government headed by Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority.

READ MORE:Turkey, US agree to 'work closely' for Libya's stability

READ MORE:How France helped Libya down a path of anarchy

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us