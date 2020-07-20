Turkey has called for an "immediate" end to the support for warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya after trilateral talks held in Ankara between Libyan, Maltese and Turkish officials.

"It is essential that all kind of help and support given to putschist Haftar, which prohibits ensuring Libya's peace, tranquillity, security and territorial integrity, ends immediately," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

His comments came after a meeting with the interior ministers of Libya and Malta at the Defence Ministry in the Turkish capital.

Haftar's backers should "stop supporting an unrealistic and wrong project," Libya's Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga said.

"The international community should prioritise the preservation of a united Libya," Malta's Interior Minister Byron Camilleri said.

Turkey's support to UN-backed govt

Turkey earlier this year stepped up its support for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (or GNA) after Haftar launched an offensive in April 2019 to seize the capital.

After the GNA signed security and maritime agreements with Turkey last year, Ankara's military support including drones helped it reimpose control over Libya's northwest.

Haftar is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Russia.

Civil war

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by Haftar’s militias.

The UN recognises the Libyan government headed by Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority.

