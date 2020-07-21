TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish police arrest ex-partner over brutal killing of university student
Pinar Gultekin's death has evoked outrage on social media after news reports that the young economics student's body was found strangled to death in a forest area after she went missing five days ago.
Turkish police arrest ex-partner over brutal killing of university student
Pinar Gultekin, a 27-year-old university student killed by her ex-partner, seen smiling in an undated photograph taken from Turkish media outlet Yeni Safak.
July 21, 2020

Turkish police have arrested a man for the brutal murder of Pinar Gultekin, a 27-year-old university student, in the southwestern Mugla province.

Gultekin, an economics student in Mugla Sitki Kocman University, was reported missing by her family after they lost contact with her on July 16. 

Her body was found in a forest in Mentese district on Tuesday by local gendarmerie teams conducting a search operation.

The suspect, her former partner, Cemal Metin Avci was detained soon after and confessed to killing Gultekin. 

Turkey's Minister of Family, Labour and Social Services Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said on Twitter her department is following the judicial process closely to make sure the culprit behind Gultekin's brutal murder will get the heaviest penalty.

Murdered over a relationship

Gultekin, who was living in an apartment in Akyaka, told her sister in a phone call that she was going shopping on Thursday. 

Her mother and sister, who live in Istanbul, filed a missing person report after they were unable to reach her.

Avci reportedly first beat Gultekin before he strangled her to death.

In his statement, Avci said he tried to get back with Gultekin after they broke up. When she refused, he said, he killed her in a fit of rage at his country cottage, also in Mugla. 

Her sister said Gultekin ended her relationship with Avci after she found out he was a married man.

Media reports of the young woman's death prompted many to post messages against gender-based violence. 

Speaker of Turkey's National Assembly Mustafa Sentop also took to Twitter to offer his condolences to Gultekin's family, adding the heaviest sentence should be applied to those who commit violence against women.

Rallies against femicide are expected in several Turkish cities on Tuesday evening. 

Read more:Thousands rally worldwide against abuse of women

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us