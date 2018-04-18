More scandals hit the White House, KRG control over oil, and Rohingya face hate speech on Facebook

Former FBI director James Comey says Trump is a serial liar who treats women like meat. In the past week Trump also had to fight a wave of criticism alongside a series of breaking news scandals. While in Iraq, a court will decide if the Kurdish Regional Government can control its oil exports. What could it mean for the region's economy? And in Myanmar, has Facebook done enough to combat hate speech?