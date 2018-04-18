WORLD
1 MIN READ
More scandals hit the White House, KRG control over oil, and Rohingya face hate speech on Facebook
Former FBI director James Comey says Trump is a serial liar who treats women like meat. In the past week Trump also had to fight a wave of criticism alongside a series of breaking news scandals. While in Iraq, a court will decide if the Kurdish Regional Government can control its oil exports. What could it mean for the region's economy? And in Myanmar, has Facebook done enough to combat hate speech?
More scandals hit the White House, KRG control over oil, and Rohingya face hate speech on Facebook
April 18, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us