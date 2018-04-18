Beijing Film Festival 2018 | Cinema | Showcase

Diversity is this year's theme at the 2018 Beijing International Film Festival. With more than 650 submissions from over 70 countries, this promises to be one of the most diverse editions of the festival to date. The jury, led by star filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai, will pick the best out of a final line-up of 15 entrants competing for the prestigious Tiantan award. Showcase takes a look at the festival that's ambitiously trying to make a major impact on the global movie scene.