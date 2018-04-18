BIZTECH
IMF forecasts stronger growth but warns of risks | Money Talks
The International Monetary Fund is predicting the fastest global economic expansion since 2011. It says the world economy will grow 3-point-9 percent this year and next year, But things don't look as good in 2020 and beyond. The IMF warns trade wars could derail the world's economic engine. And it says policymakers need to seize this period of stability to strengthen their economies. Kate Fisher is covering the meetings in New York, and joins us.
April 18, 2018
