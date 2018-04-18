April 18, 2018
French president addresses EU Parliament | Money Talks
As Britain prepares to leave the European Union, France is raising its stakes in the economic bloc. French President Emmanuel Macron says his government's willing to increase its contribution to the EU, but he's set some conditions before France coughs up more cash. Here's what's going on. Our editor-at large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris for more on this.
