China's economy grows 6.8% in first quarter | Money Talks
China's economy got off to a flying start in 2018. Latest figures show growth in the world's number 2 economy beat expectations in the first quarter. And that's despite rising trade tensions with the US. As Liz Maddock reports, both countries are facing risks in the months ahead. Jeffrey Tucker joins us from Atlanta. He is the Editorial Director of the American Institute for Economic Research.
April 18, 2018
