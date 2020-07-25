WORLD
3 MIN READ
Poland to quit treaty on violence against women, minister says
Justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro has said his ministry would submit a request to the labour and families ministry to begin the process of withdrawing from the treaty, known as the Istanbul Convention.
Poland to quit treaty on violence against women, minister says
Protesters with a banner reading "Women's Strike" taking part in a rally against Polish government plans to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, Warsaw, Poland, July 24, 2020. / AP
July 25, 2020

Poland will take steps next week to withdraw from a European treaty on violence against women, which the right-wing cabinet says violates parents' rights by requiring schools to teach children about gender, the justice minister has said.

Zbigniew Ziobro told a news conference on Saturday his ministry would submit a request to the labour and families ministry on Monday to begin the process of withdrawing from the treaty, known as the Istanbul Convention.

"It contains elements of an ideological nature, which we consider harmful," Ziobro said.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and its coalition partners closely align themselves with the Catholic Church and promote a conservative social agenda. 

Hostility to gay rights was one of the main issues promoted by President Andrej Duda during a successful reelection campaign this month.

READ MORE:UN says domestic violence on rise amid Covid-19 lockdown

Protests against proposals

On Friday, thousands of people, mostly women, protested in Warsaw and other cities against proposals to reject the treaty.

"The aim is to legalise domestic violence," Magdalena Lempart, one of the protest organisers said on Friday at a march in Warsaw.

Some protesters carried banners saying "PiS is the women's hell".

READ MORE:Polish women protest plan to impose new limits on abortion

PiS has long complained about the Istanbul Convention, which Poland ratified under a previous centrist government in 2015. 

The government says the treaty is disrespectful towards religion and requires teaching liberal social policies in schools, although in the past it has stopped short of a decision to quit.

Ziobro, the justice minister, represents a smaller right-wing party within the ruling coalition. A government spokesman was not available on Saturday for comment on whether Ziobro's announcement of plans to quit the treaty represented a collective cabinet decision.

The World Health Organization says domestic violence has surged this year in Europe during months of lockdown aimed at fighting the coronavirus.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us