Is Donald Trump losing support?
After an explosive interview with former FBI director James Comey, Donald Trump fired back on Twitter to refute the criticism that he’s a liar. But scandals are piling up at the White House. Trump is under new suspicions of committing campaign finance and mail fraud, fathering a secret love child, and attempting to undercut a special prosecutor who's dogged the Oval Office. Guests: Richard Painter Former White House chief ethics counsel under President George W. Bush. John Gibson Radio Talk host Robert Thomas Former federal prosecutor
April 18, 2018
