Can it curb our cravings?
Blame Mary Poppins. She told us a spoonsful of sugar was what we needed. But we're being told it's a killer. And now the UK's brought in a sugar tax to improve obesity rates? Isn't it our choice whether we indulge or not? With us on Skype from Tronheim we had Trond Andresen, professor of Cybernetics at the at the Norwegian University of Science and Technolgy. At the Round table was Auderey Giroud, founder of mobile money saving app 'Chip In', Graham Mott, the head of strategy for LINK, the UK's largest cash machine network, and David Clarke, head of policy and Advocacy at Positive Money. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
April 18, 2018
