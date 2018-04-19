WORLD
1 MIN READ
Anger in Armenia, Flint’s water crisis and DRC boycotts fundraising conference
Protests sweep the nation as Armenia’s former president goes back on his word and returns to power. Could it spark a revolution? Four years since the start of the Flint water crisis, the US state of Michigan has stopped distributing free bottled-water, saying its own water supplies are safe. But are residents ready to trust their government again?And the Democratic Republic of the Congo boycotts a conference aimed at raising money for its own humanitarian crisis.
April 19, 2018
