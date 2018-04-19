WORLD
The War in Syria: Family scarred by journey out of country
It's a story as horrific as so many from the Syrian war. A family from the Deir Izzor region, were forced to flee Daesh. After a desperate month in the Syrian capital Damascus, they paid smugglers to take them over the mountains to Lebanon. It was a fateful decision. One that's had terrible consequences. Francis Collings reports from the Lebanese city of Tripoli.
April 19, 2018
