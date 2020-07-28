TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's coast guard rescues 83 asylum seekers
The asylum seekers were in a wooden boat and a life raft and were turned back by the Greek coast guard off the Bozburun Peninsula in Turkey’s southwestern coast.
Turkey's coast guard rescues 83 asylum seekers
Turkish Coast Guard Command rescued 83 asylum seekers pushed by Greek coastal authorities to Turkish territorial waters off the Aegean coast. / AA
July 28, 2020

Turkish Coast Guard Command rescued 83 asylum seekers who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters off the Aegean coast by Greek coastal authorities.

Security sources on Tuesday said coast guards were dispatched after asylum seekers asked to be rescued off the coast of Datca, in Turkey’s southwestern Mugla province.

They were in a wooden boat and a life raft and were turned back by the Greek coast guard off the Bozburun Peninsula in Turkey’s southwestern coast.

They were moved to the coast guard boat, and after reaching shore, were processed and transferred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Earlier this year, Turkey opened its gates to irregular migrants, accusing the EU of failing to keep promises under a 2016 migrant deal.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

FRONTEX turns blind eye on violations 

Recent footage shows the European Union’s border force violating the law by helping the Greek Coast Guard block and push back asylum seekers who reached Greek territorial waters instead of rescuing them.

Anadolu Agency examined footage taken by Turkish authorities this June 8 in the Aegean Sea, off Ayvacik in the northwestern Canakkale province.

The footage shows European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX) naval elements along with the Greek Coast Guard violate EU law and regulations by pushing back asylum seekers who reached Greek territorial waters by boat instead of rescuing them.

FRONTEX in effect helps the Greek Coast Guard violate international law.

The footage shows FRONTEX elements stop the asylum seekers’ boat after which Greek Coast Guard elements approach it.

The FRONTEX elements can be seen blocking the boat’s way, after which Greek forces arrive and take apart its fuel tank and unlawfully push the asylum seekers’ boat back into Turkish territorial waters.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us