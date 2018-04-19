Why are Armenians protesting against Serzh Sargsyan?

Serzh Sargsyan had promised Armenians he would respect term limits and not return to office, but, following a referendum that changed the system of government, Sargsyan came back more empowered than ever. Now thousands have taken to the streets angry at his return. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, is calling for a non-violent revolution, but will their bold efforts make any difference? Guests: Richard Giragosian Director of the Regional Studies Center in Armenia Maria Karapetyan Leader of the Reject Serzh movement Lilit Gevorgyan Russia analyst