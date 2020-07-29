WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zimbabwe to pay $3.5B to white farmers in compensation
The full payment to farmers, who lost land to reforms by previous government, is expected to be done within five years, according to deal signed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's official residence.
Zimbabwe to pay $3.5B to white farmers in compensation
FILE: Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the latest developments have brought closure. / Reuters
July 29, 2020

Zimbabwe's government has signed a deal with former white farmers to pay them billions of dollars in compensation roughly two decades after they lost their land in often violent invasions.

But because the government does not readily have the money, the farmers will be part of a team tasked with raising the cash.

According to the agreement, signed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's official residence and witnessed by representatives of the former farmers, the $3.5 billion compensation is not for the land but for infrastructures such as wells, irrigation equipment, and buildings. 

The farmers initially wanted over $5 billion.

READ MORE: Compensation for white ex-farmers sparks intense debate across Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe land reforms

About 4,000 farmers lost large swathes of land when Zimbabwe's late leader Robert Mugabe launched the often-chaotic land reform programme which he said was aimed at addressing colonial-era land inequities. 

White farmers had owned the majority of prime farmland. 

Agricultural land now belongs to the government.

READ MORE: First white farmer takes his land back in Zimbabwe

Financial troubles 

The full payment is expected to be done within five years. 

But it is unclear if the former farmers will receive the money given that Zimbabwe is financially troubled and burdened with a huge debt.

The government will borrow on international markets and the farmers will be part of a "joint resource mobilisation committee" tasked with raising the money, according to the agreement.

Mnangagwa, who took power in 2017 after Mugabe was forced to resign, has encouraged former white farmers to apply for pieces of land.

The president said the latest developments have brought closure.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us