April 20, 2018
Saudi Arabia opens its first cinema in 35 years | Money Talks
A night at the movies -- it's one of life's simple pleasures for most people around the world. But one that's been denied to people in Saudi Arabia for generations. But as the kingdom attempts the biggest economic transformation in its history, it's also liberalising its society. And there's one development that's making millions of Saudis very excited.
