April 19, 2018
The EU is speeding up the paperwork for Brexit | Money Talks
It's a little less than a year before the UK leaves the European Union. Brussels is now reportedly working overtime to prepare the EU for what many consider a worst-case scenario -- the UK leaving without a trade deal, also known as a hard Brexit. And Steve Keen joins us now from Amsterdam. He's an economics professor at Kingston University in the UK.
