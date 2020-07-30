WORLD
3 MIN READ
US prosecuting Saudis for acting as agents, money laundering and fraud
Prosecutors believe a Saudi citizen linked to the royal family recruited two former Twitter employees to access internal data about users.
US prosecuting Saudis for acting as agents, money laundering and fraud
Saudi citizens using Twitter / AP
July 30, 2020

US prosecutors are expanding charges against two former Twitter employees and their alleged Saudi handler accused of spying.

The new indictments filed by lawyers on Tuesday include accusations of money laundering, acting as agents of a foreign government, and fraud.

The indictment documents seen by TRT World identify two Saudi citizens, Ali Alzabarah and Ahmed Almutairi, as well as American citizen, Ahmad Abouammo.

Abouammo and Alzabarah are former Twitter employees who are believed to have been recruited by Almutairi to pass on private information Twitter possessed about some 6,000 users of interest to the Saudi government.

‘$20,000 watch’

The pair are accused of having received gifts, including cash payments, for passing on the data to Almutairi, who is alleged to have been an intermediary between the Twitter employees and Saudi officials.

One such gift received by Abouammo, includes a $20,000 watch, according to US prosecutors.

The contacts between the Saudi officials and the Twitter employees are believed to have developed after a Saudi marketing agency contacted Twitter with regards to the verification process for an unnamed Saudi royal in 2014.

While both Alzabarah and Almutairi are believed to be in Saudi Arabia, Abouammo is in US custody.

“Using their access privileges as employees and fiduciaries of Twitter, Abouammo and Alzabarah, beyond the scope of their job duties, accessed nonpublic account information of Twitter users of interest to the Saudi Royal Family and government of KSA,” the indictment read

“Such nonpublic information included email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, and internet IP addresses, among other things.”

Those targeted had made posts critical of the Saudi regime, as well as individual members of the royal family.

Alzabarah had reportedly told Twitter superiors that he had accessed information about users out of curiosity, rather than at the behest of Saudi officials.

Abouammo had allegedly messaged a Saudi official using Twitter direct messages, telling him: “proactive and reactively we will delete evil my brother.” The US citizen is believed to have received at least $320,000 for his efforts.

Twitter has long been criticised for not doing enough to stop Saudi exploitation of its services.

Users have long complained that any criticism of Saudi Arabia on the social network is met with pro-Saudi troll and bot activity.

The site has tried to curb such activity by suspending thousands of bot accounts.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us