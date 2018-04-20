April 20, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Duisburg is key hub on China's new silk road | Money Talks
China is steadily pushing ahead with its Belt and Road initiative. But there's growing resistance to the massive $1 trillion infrastructure project. Many European leaders consider it one sided. Others, however, see it as inevitable, with some cities counting on Chinese investment for revitalization. Kevin Ozebek traveled to Duisburg, Germany where goods from China are pouring in.
Duisburg is key hub on China's new silk road | Money Talks
Explore