April 19, 2018
India central bank is printing new banknotes amid cash crunch | Money Talks
The money-printing machines at India's central bank are working overtime as ATMs across the country run out of cash -- AGAIN. The scenes are all too reminiscent of the government's ban on high value notes back in 2016. Santosh Rao joins us from New York. He is the Head of Research at merchant bank, Manhattan Venture Partners.
