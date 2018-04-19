The War in Syria: Douma survivors recount harrowing attack

A UN convoy has left the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus, where experts from the international chemical weapons watchdog, OPCW, are believed to be staying. Inspectors had been due to enter Douma on Wednesday - once it was declared safe. But they have delayed their visit to the site of a suspected gas attack after a UN security team was shot at. TRT World's Alaattin Kilic. reports.