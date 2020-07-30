WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suspected militants attack Nigeria's Maiduguri city
An official said explosives that were fired from outside the city "landed on separate sites."
Suspected militants attack Nigeria's Maiduguri city
Nigerian military secure the area where a man was killed by suspected militants during an attack around Polo area of Maiduguri, Nigeria, February 16, 2019. / Reuters
July 30, 2020

Suspected militants have attacked the city of Maiduguri, one of the last safe havens in northeastern Nigeria, killing four civilians.

"Three rocket-propelled explosives were fired from outside the city and landed on separate sites, killing four people and injuring three" as residents were preparing for Eid celebrations, Bello Danbatta, head of security for the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said on Thursday.

"It is certainly the handiwork of the 'terrorists' who are bent on disrupting Eid festivities tomorrow," said Ibrahim Liman, an official with one of the civilian militias which back up the military in the fight against the militants.

"They fired the bombs from the edge of the city to cause destruction and create panic," he added.

Nigeria a no-go area

Maiduguri is the capital of Borno state, the birth place of the Boko Haram group in 2009.

Boko Haram has repeatedly attacked the town, home to several million people, while large swathes of northeastern Nigeria have become a no-go area because of the presence of militant groups.

Boko Haram is one of the most feared groups and it has gradually spread into neighbouring Cameroon and Chad.

More than 36,000 people have died in fighting since 2009, with more than two million unable to return to their homes, many of them finding some refuge in Maiduguri. 

READ MORE: Militants kill 'at least 30' in Nigeria's troubled Borno

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us