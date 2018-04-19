BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Hong Kong’s traditional tea houses lose customers to coffee | Money Talks
Traditional tea houses are, to Hong Kong, what pubs are to London. And one of the most famous of these establishments, Ying Kay, has just launched its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange. And they have soared 33 percent on their debut. But as Patrick Fok reports, some experts say old tea houses like Ying Kay may need to stir up their marketing strategies to sustain long-term growth.
April 19, 2018
