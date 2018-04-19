April 19, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
India targets faster economic growth | Money Talks
It may be one of the fastest growing emerging economies. But India needs to expand even faster. That's according to Amithab Kant. He's the CEO of The National Instution for Transforming India, the economic advisory body to the Indian government. In an interview with TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir, Kant also said India has to work harder to attract more foreign investment.
