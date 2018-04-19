BIZTECH
WPP CEO Martin Sorrell resigned after 33 years | Money Talks
Shares in advertising giant WPP fell by as much as 7 percent on April 16, 2018, wiping out more than $1 billion in market capitalization. That was in reaction to the departure of the company's longtime CEO, Martin Sorrell. He has stepped down following allegations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. But investors now worry the world's biggest advertising company could break up following Sorrell's exit. Charles Taylor is a marketing professor at the Villanova University School of Business and joins us from Villanova.
April 19, 2018
