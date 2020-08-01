WORLD
Flash floods kill scores in eastern Afghanistan
Flooding caused by torrential rains has destroyed homes in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province as the country celebrates the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha. Relief operations continue to help affected families.
Afghans stand inside a home that was damaged by heavy flooding in Khewa district of Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan on August 1, 2020. / AP
August 1, 2020

Flash flooding in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 16 people after heavy rains swept parts of a mountainous area. 

Flooding caused by torrential rains struck a village in Nangarhar province late on Friday, district governor Naimatullah Noorzai said. 

He said 16 people, including 15 children aged between one and five years, and a woman were killed in the disaster. 

Four children were also injured and dozens of houses were destroyed, Noorzai said.

A spokesman to the governor of Nangarhar province also confirmed the death toll.

Disaster relief operation under way 

A relief operation was under way to help affected families, with the disaster striking as the country celebrates the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha.

Summer often brings heavy rainfalls in eastern Afghanistan leading to floods that can leave hundreds of people dead and many more injured every year.

Many poorly built homes, mostly in rural areas, are at risk of collapse during the rains in the impoverished country.

READ MORE: Afghanistan floods kill 35, worsen already desperate situation

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
