End of Cuba’s Castro era, outrage over rape in India, and UK apologises to the Windrush generation

Miguel Diaz-Canel replaces Raul Castro as Cuba's president. Will the country further modernise under a new socialist president? In India, protests were held over the rape and murder of an 8 year old girl. Will the government step in to combat a rise of sexual assault? And the UK parliament is arguing over who's to blame for the mistreatment of Britons born to Caribbean immigrants.