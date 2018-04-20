April 20, 2018
WORLD
End of Cuba’s Castro era, outrage over rape in India, and UK apologises to the Windrush generation
Miguel Diaz-Canel replaces Raul Castro as Cuba's president. Will the country further modernise under a new socialist president? In India, protests were held over the rape and murder of an 8 year old girl. Will the government step in to combat a rise of sexual assault? And the UK parliament is arguing over who's to blame for the mistreatment of Britons born to Caribbean immigrants.
