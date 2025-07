Sketching Palestine, Record Store Day & Ismail Saray | Full episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Turkish artist, Ismail Saray: 1:05 Editor, Sezin Romi and archivist, Duygu Demir: 2:10 Sketching Palestine: 8:08 Kendrick Lamar's Pulitzer:10:23 Pop Music Critic, The Washington Post, Chris Richards: 13:23 Record Store Day: 19:03 Owner Chico Records, Diran Mardirian: 19:54 Stories. Italian Design: 21:59